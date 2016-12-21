Africa: From Prophecies That Came to ...

Africa: From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Africa: From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of Thrones - Here's allAfrica's Top Stories for 2016 Stories about Nigeria's self-styled prophet TB Joshua's came out tops with our readers this year. Probably because many readers believe in his prophecies, or at least before the current blemish when he confidently and wrongly predicted the results of 2016 U.S election .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC