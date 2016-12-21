a 2018 Zimbabwe General Election Set to Record Intensive Violencea

The Zimbabwe Exiles Forum claims that the 2018 general election will be gripped by violence as suspected state security agents allegedly continue brutalizing people who oppose 92 year-old President Robert Mugabe's rule.The organization's director, Gabriel Shumba, told reporters in Johannesburg that their assessment of the current political situation in Zimbabwe indicates that the next election won't be free and fair. Shumba said, "It is dangerous for the country to hold an election without addressing fundamental issues related to holding a free and fair election."

