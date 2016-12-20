2016 at a glance

For decades, Mugabe and the war veterans - the force behind the strongman's continued hold on power since 1980 - had been involved in a love-and-hate relationship before it reached a thawing moment in 2016. First, it was Mugabe's admission that he was responsible for the deployment of the police that torched the once untouchable veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle in February this year for participating in an illegal gathering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.