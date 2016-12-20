2016 at a glance
For decades, Mugabe and the war veterans - the force behind the strongman's continued hold on power since 1980 - had been involved in a love-and-hate relationship before it reached a thawing moment in 2016. First, it was Mugabe's admission that he was responsible for the deployment of the police that torched the once untouchable veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle in February this year for participating in an illegal gathering.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ...
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
