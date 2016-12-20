2016: Another barren year

Thursday Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

THE pernicious politics of attrition continued both within the ruling ZANU-PF party and in the opposition, making sure that another year ended with Zimbabweans having no sense of direction as to where the country could be heading. The year was dominated by the internecine succession fights in ZANU-PF, which continue to claim more scalps as members, who know that their real chances of succeeding President Robert Mugabe are next to nothing, appear to have made up their minds that if they cannot get it, then no one else should, so to them the best scenario is for the incumbent to continue even when it is becoming increasingly clear that age is no longer on his side.

Chicago, IL

