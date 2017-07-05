Zambia's Lungu declares state of emer...

Zambia's Lungu declares state of emergency in televised speech

"My government has decided to invoke article 31 to a state of public emergency," Lungu said in a nationally televised address. Zambian President Edgar Lungu declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after a series of apparent arson attacks, in a move likely to trigger fresh accusations of government authoritarianism.

