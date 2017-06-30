Zambia's biggest market gutted, gover...

Zambia's biggest market gutted, government suspects arson

Fire gutted part of Zambia's biggest market in the nation's capital on Tuesday in what the government suspected was an act of arson as tensions rise following the arrest of an opposition leader. United Party for National Development for information leading to the arrest of people involved in such acts.

