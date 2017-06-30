Zambia: Witness 'Heard Opposition Pol...

Zambia: Witness 'Heard Opposition Politician Mwamba Threaten Lungu'

Trial took off yesterday in the case in which United Party for National Development vice-president for administration, Geoffrey Mwamba is charged with proposing violence against President Edgar Lungu with one witness testifying against the opposition leader. Celestine Mukandila, a law student and business executive told Lusaka magistrate, Nthandose Chabala that he heard Mwamba on Hot FM radio news warning Mr Lungu that he was going to go for his throat.



