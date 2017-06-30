Zambia: Ultra-Modern State House On C...

Zambia: Ultra-Modern State House On Cards

Construction for an ultra-modern State House is due to begin next year after a Parliamentary committee expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the current home and office the head of state -built some eight decades ago - and MPs supported the idea. The project results from the recommendations of the Committee on Communications, Transport, Works and Supply following its recent tour of State House where members noted that the worrying extent of deterioration of the main structure, referred to as Plot 1 on Independence Avenue.

Chicago, IL

