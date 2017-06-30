Zambia: City Power Outage Sparks Outrage

Zambia: City Power Outage Sparks Outrage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

More than 10,000 households have been plunged into darkness after another case of suspected sabotage on Zesco lines by unknown people in Ndola on the Copperbelt. The affected areas include Mushili, Kansenshi, Hillcreast and several surrounding areas and are still without power following the damage on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC