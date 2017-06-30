Tanzania: Boxer Wins Global Boxing Co...

Tanzania: Boxer Wins Global Boxing Council Belt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania's Ibrahim Class lived up to his reputation as one of the fast-rising boxers in the world with a win over Panama's Lose Forero in Germany on Saturday night. In a fight that lived up to its billing, the Tanzanian boxer survived a scare before emerging new GBC champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC