Notorious car thief arrested

A 33-year-old man identified as Samuel Atta Boison has been arrested by the Kwesimintsim District Police Command near Takoradi for allegedly stealing a car belonging to a lady friend. The alleged stealing took place at Ankyernyin Estate in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

