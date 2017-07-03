LN: Czechs are returning to Zambia

LN: Czechs are returning to Zambia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A regular Czech embassy will soon open in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, to follow Czech ambassador Radek Rubes, who handed his credentials to Zambia's President Edgar Lungu on April 26, daily Lidove noviny wrote on Saturday. "Right now, I am still alone here, but soon my fellow workers are to join me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,808 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC