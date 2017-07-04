.com | Zambian President Lungu 'laughs off claims' he is a dictator
Lusaka Zambian President Edgar Lungu has reportedly said that his opponents were in the "habit of insulting" and "criticising" him so as to "ride" on his name and title, and "gain some media coverage". According to Lusaka Times , Lungu said this while speaking to journalists before his departure to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the African Union summit.
