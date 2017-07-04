.com | Zambian President Lungu 'laugh...

.com | Zambian President Lungu 'laughs off claims' he is a dictator

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lusaka Zambian President Edgar Lungu has reportedly said that his opponents were in the "habit of insulting" and "criticising" him so as to "ride" on his name and title, and "gain some media coverage". According to Lusaka Times , Lungu said this while speaking to journalists before his departure to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the African Union summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC