Zambian leader pledges to build resilient and diversified economy
Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday officially launched the country's new development plan with a pledge to build a resilient and diversified economy. Lungu said during the launch of the Seventh National Development Plan in Lusaka, the country's capital that the plan seeks to bring about inclusive development after implementation of previous plans revealed inequalities between the rich and the poor.
