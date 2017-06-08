Zambian leader hails China's development support
The president made the remarks while meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Tuesday, who conveyed to the Zambian leader Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings. Lungu appreciated the role that China played in supporting Zambia's liberation struggle, as well as China's support during the nation's peace building periods.
