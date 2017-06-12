Zambia: Zambia 'Becoming a Dictatorsh...

Zambia: Zambia 'Becoming a Dictatorship', Say Church Leaders

Church leaders in Zambia are worried that the country is turning into a dictatorship with challenges relating to governance, restrictions on people's freedoms and human rights violations. The strongly-worded statement by three church bodies published on Friday calls for the release of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who is currently in jail facing treason charges.

Chicago, IL

