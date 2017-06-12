Zambia suspends 48 MPs for boycotting...

Zambia suspends 48 MPs for boycotting president's speech

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Daily Monitor

Tuesday's decision is the latest in a long-running battle between Zambia's government and the principal opposition. Hichilema has launched unsuccessful legal bids to challenge Lungu's victory in last year's election, and the businessman-turned-politician has said he does not recognise Lungu's presidency.

