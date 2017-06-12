Zambia: Surge in Child Labour Cases W...

Zambia: Surge in Child Labour Cases Worries Govt

The Government has said it is concerned with the alarming cases of child labour in the country which, according to the 2014 labour statistics, indicate that more than 500,000 children are child workers. Acting Labour and Social Security Minister Michael Katambo said the current statistics were worrying, and that there was need for concerted efforts to fight the scourge.

