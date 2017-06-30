Zambia says not to quit ICC

Zambia will not leave the International Criminal Court , a senior Zambian official said on Friday, citing the will of the majority of citizens. Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said the country will not pull out of the ICC after public hearings were conducted.

Chicago, IL

