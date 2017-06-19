Zambia: President Lungu Heads to the Copperbelt Today
Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga announced yesterday that the Republican President is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 16:00 hours and proceed for a night stopover in Ndola. President Lungu will tomorrow with Christians at Twapia UCZ Church before proceeding to Dola Hill for the ground breaking ceremony of the New Copperbelt International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC