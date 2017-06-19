Zambia: President Lungu Heads to the Copperbelt Today

Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga announced yesterday that the Republican President is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 16:00 hours and proceed for a night stopover in Ndola. President Lungu will tomorrow with Christians at Twapia UCZ Church before proceeding to Dola Hill for the ground breaking ceremony of the New Copperbelt International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.