Zambia opposition leader moved to high security prison
Prison authorities on Friday moved Zambia's leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who is facing treason charges to a high security prison, his party said. Hichilema, who was arrested in April this year and charged with treason with five others, was moved from Lusaka Central prison in Lusaka, the country's capital to Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe town in Central Province.
