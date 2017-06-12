Zambia: Female Condoms Shunned
"I tried out the female condom once and it felt so uncomfortable especially with the lubricant's unpleasant scent; I couldn't even enjoy the act at all said," says Margaret Mbewe of Lusaka's Chunga Township when asked about why women shun using the female condom.. Ms Mbewe, 34, has since vowed never to use the female condom ever again, saying she would not compromise her excitement when there are other protective methods that can work with less stress.
