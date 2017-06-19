Zambia: Court Clears Siliya of Abuse ...

Zambia: Court Clears Siliya of Abuse of Authority Case

The Lusaka Magistrate has ended former Communication and Transport Minister Dora Siliya's eight year stigma for corruption after having acquitted her of abuse of authority charges. Siliya was slapped with two counts of abuse of authority of office for allegedly cancelling a tender for installation of a radar system, and instead accepting a free offer from Italian firm Selex Systemi Integrati.

