Zambia: Catholic Bishops Clash Over '...

Zambia: Catholic Bishops Clash Over 'Govt Dictatorship' Status

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

In Lusaka, a senior Catholic figure Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu led two other church bodies on Friday in declaring Zambia a dictatorship over the fragile political climate that has been exacerbated by the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for nearly 90 days. Another Catholic bishop on the Copperbelt says there is no crisis in the country as it is being suggested by his fellow clergy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC