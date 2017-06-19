Zambia: Catholic Bishops Clash Over 'Govt Dictatorship' Status

In Lusaka, a senior Catholic figure Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu led two other church bodies on Friday in declaring Zambia a dictatorship over the fragile political climate that has been exacerbated by the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for nearly 90 days. Another Catholic bishop on the Copperbelt says there is no crisis in the country as it is being suggested by his fellow clergy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.