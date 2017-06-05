Zambeef shares tumble, after soy price weakness fosters profits drop

Shares in Zambeef plunged after the cropping-to-eggs group unveiled a 94% slump in half-year profits and warned that its full-year results would be "materially below" forecasts, hurt by a double whammy of economic and soy market setbacks. The Zambia-based group saw its London-listed shares tumble 23% at 14.0p, their weakest finish in nine months.

