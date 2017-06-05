YEL recruits more talents ahead of Na...

YEL recruits more talents ahead of National Convocation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: GhanaWeb

As part of its passion to support excellent youth talents in various fields of endeavor, Youth Excellent League , an empowerment programme by The BEIGE Foundation, is extending its recruitment to other regions of the country. Mike Nyinaku, founder and Chief Executive Officer of BEIGE, has made available, a seed capital of GHC2million to support this course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC