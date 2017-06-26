Vedanta Seeks to Quadruple Zambia Cop...

Vedanta Seeks to Quadruple Zambia Copper Output Over Three Years

Bloomberg

Vedanta Resources Plc plans to quadruple its Zambian copper output over the next three years, the local unit's chief executive officer said, signaling a more ambitious expansion in Africa's second-biggest producer of the metal. Konkola Copper Mines Plc 's flagship operation in Chililabombwe, near the Democratic Republic of Congo border, where the unit is seeking to triple output in three years, Steven Din said Thursday in an interview in Lusaka, Zambia's capital.

Chicago, IL

