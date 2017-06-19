Two dead, 33 injured in Fort Portal m...

Two dead, 33 injured in Fort Portal motor accident

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Daily Monitor

Two people have been confirmed dead and 33 others injured following an accident in Fort Portal. Eye witnesses told this reporter on Tuesday afternoon that the Fuso truck, registration number UAS 065B, which was carrying mourners from Bulungu along Fort-Kasese road, heading to Kansenene-Harugongo in Busoro Sub-county scratched another.

