Texas teen lives out dream in helping...

Texas teen lives out dream in helping orphaned children Read Story Jillian Angeline

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Smith and her parents just returned from helping orphaned and abandoned children in Zambia's capitol, Lusaka When Hannah said she wanted to help African children at 10-years-old, her parents did their research to find a way for her to follow her heart. At the time, they could not imagine they would be joining her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC