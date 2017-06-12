South African presence at DRC Mining ...

South African presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi indicates...

DMN Newswire--2017-6-15--"Renewing the presence of the South African National Pavilion at the DRC Mining Week positions South African companies as leading players in the mining and power sectors and will allow them to enhance their presence in the region, and for new companies to increase the South African foothold in the DRC." This is according to Eric Bruggeman, CEO of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council , that is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, in the hub of the mining province of Katanga, from 23-24 June.

Chicago, IL

