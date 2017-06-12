Sekondi High Court grants ten illegal miners bail

The five Chinese and five Ghanaians illegal miners, who were arrested in March, this year, by the Western Regional Police Command, in the Bamianko corridor of Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, have been granted bail by a Sekondi High Court. The five Chinese, Dong Cheng, unemployed, 30, Hung Jian, engineer, 51, Ning Guorui, welder, 42,Yin Bi Quiang, spare parts dealer, 46, Li Zilong, cook/farmer, 44, who were charged for disregarding a directive and obligation imposed under the Immigration Act, pleaded not guilty and were granted a self- cognisance bail.

