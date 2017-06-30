S.Korean stocks close at all-time hig...

S.Korean stocks close at all-time high as financials, techs rally

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Reuters

South Korean shares scaled a fresh high on Thursday boosted by gains in banks, securities and technology sectors in the wake of a strong performance in U.S. markets overnight. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 0.6 percent at 2,395.66, its highest-ever closing level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,609 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC