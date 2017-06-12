Russia detains executive of state tec...

Russia detains executive of state technology corporation Rusnano

Saturday Jun 10

Russian law enforcement agencies have detained a senior official at state technology corporation Rusnano on suspicion of misusing company funds, an investigative committee said on Saturday. Andrei Gorkov, a managing director at Rusnano's investment division, is suspected of placing the company's funds in a bank that later lost its license, with the aim of then financing the bank's activities in 2011-2013.

Chicago, IL

