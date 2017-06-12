Railways to transform economy
The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey has indicated that railway development would transform Ghana's economy since it would improve business activities in other sectors of the country's economy. According to him, the success of the current New Patriotic Party government would partly depend on the performance of the railway sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC