President Lungu Applauds the Excellent and Friendly Historical Relations Between Zambia and China

His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has applauded and acknowledged the excellent and friendly historical relations that exist between Zambia and the People's Republic of China that are based on equality and mutual respect. Zambia and China signed two Economic and Technical Cooperation agreements worth RMB 450 million for the expansion of the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and the construction of an International Conference Centre in Lusaka to enable Zambia host the African Union Summit in 2022.

