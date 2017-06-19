One dead, 17 injured in another Fort ...

One dead, 17 injured in another Fort Portal car accident

Saturday Read more: Daily Monitor

One person has been confirmed dead and 17 others seriously injured after a minibus in which they were travelling got a tyre burst and overturned in Fort Portal District. The victims were mourners travelling from Rwimi to Kamwenge.

