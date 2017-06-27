Namibia: Relief As 100 Seized Trucks Cleared
About 100 trucks which were among the approximately 400 haulage trucks seized in Zambia in January and February, and were recently cleared, yesterday left Zambia and entered Namibia via the Wenela border post, ending a long stand-off between Zambia and truck owners. The release of the trucks followed President Hage Geingob's intervention after he personally telephoned his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu to resolve the deadlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC