Lower Pra Rural Bank plans to focus on savings in rural areas

The bank has slated its 29th Annual General Meeting of shareholders for Saturday, June 10 at its headquarters at Shama in the Western Region, and the board chairman, directors and management are all hopeful shareholders would be impressed by the good performance of their bank. Established in the early 1980s, the Lower Pra Rural Bank besides registering huge strides in supporting farmers and reaching out to the largely unbanked communities within its coverage with tailor-made products, is also encouraging savings and with that, supporting the national rural transformation agenda.

