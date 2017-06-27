Ken Ofori Atta will be Ghana's best finance minister - President
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has damned critics over the appointment of Investment Banker and his cousin, Ken Ofori Atta as Ghana's Finance Minister. He disclosed that the current Finance Minister is competent and will deliver despite the economic challenges facing the country as a result of the activities of the immediate past National Democratic Congress government and how it managed the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC