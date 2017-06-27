Ken Ofori Atta will be Ghana's best f...

Ken Ofori Atta will be Ghana's best finance minister - President

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Ghanamma.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has damned critics over the appointment of Investment Banker and his cousin, Ken Ofori Atta as Ghana's Finance Minister. He disclosed that the current Finance Minister is competent and will deliver despite the economic challenges facing the country as a result of the activities of the immediate past National Democratic Congress government and how it managed the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC