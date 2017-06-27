Ken Ofori Atta will be Ghana's best finance minister - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has damned critics over the appointment of Investment Banker and his cousin, Ken Ofori Atta as Ghana's Finance Minister. He disclosed that the current Finance Minister is competent and will deliver despite the economic challenges facing the country as a result of the activities of the immediate past National Democratic Congress government and how it managed the economy.

