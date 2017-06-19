Isiolo airport to be operational in 2 weeks-Govt reveals

Following months of speculation by locals and business people from the region on when the facility would begin operations, it has now been confirmed that the Isiolo International Airport is ready to open its doors to members of the public in two weeks' time. Speaking at the facility when he led a delegation from the Kenya Airports Authority and the Ministry of Transport for a final assessment tour, the Principal Secretary, State department of Transport Prof Paul Maringa said that the delegation was impressed by the workmanship and progress made since their last visit three months ago, and gave the nod for the beginning of flights within two weeks.

