Isiolo airport to be operational in 2...

Isiolo airport to be operational in 2 weeks-Govt reveals

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Following months of speculation by locals and business people from the region on when the facility would begin operations, it has now been confirmed that the Isiolo International Airport is ready to open its doors to members of the public in two weeks' time. Speaking at the facility when he led a delegation from the Kenya Airports Authority and the Ministry of Transport for a final assessment tour, the Principal Secretary, State department of Transport Prof Paul Maringa said that the delegation was impressed by the workmanship and progress made since their last visit three months ago, and gave the nod for the beginning of flights within two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC