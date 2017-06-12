IMF may grant Zambia $1.3bn to plug b...

IMF may grant Zambia $1.3bn to plug budget deficit

The International Monetary Fund may grant Zambia up to 1.3 billion dollar to help plug a budget deficit of around 7 per cent, the lender's mission chief said on Saturday. Tsidi Tsikata told a joint news conference with the Zambian Finance Ministry in Lusaka that a decision would be made by the IMF board in August.

