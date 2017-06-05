Girlfriend slaps groom in front of hi...

Girlfriend slaps groom in front of his bride during their wedding

It was a purely dramatic scene recently when a concubine slapped the groom in full view of the bride and on lookers at a wedding ceremony at the United Church of Zambia St Paul's congregation in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday. According to Zambian Eye, Steven Simuyamba was given some physical counselling by Angel Tembo, a lady that claimed to be his fiancee, shortly after being pronounced husband to Annie Phiri.

