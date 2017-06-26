Ghanaian president leaves for Zambia visit

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left here on Monday for a three-day official state visit to Zambia. Whilst in Zambia, Akufo-Addo will hold talks with president Lungu aimed at deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of cooperation to the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.