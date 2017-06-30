Free trade Africa's path to development - " Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to hasten the coming into being of the Continental Free Trade Area . According to President Akufo-Addo, "if we remain resolute and see to its realisation, we will obtain a major boost to the development of our economies, and a considerable reduction on our dependence on foreign goods and services.

