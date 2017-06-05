Fort Portal traders, residents to pay more in new budget
FORT PORTAL: Traders and residents of Fort Portal Municipality will this year have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay taxes for various goods after rates, including transport fares, have been increased in the new urban authority budget. The secretary for finance, planning and administration, Ms Eunice Habomugisha, presented the 2017/18 Financial Year budget of Shs16 billion last week in which taxes on different items were increased compared to the previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC