Fort Portal traders, residents to pay more in new budget

FORT PORTAL: Traders and residents of Fort Portal Municipality will this year have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay taxes for various goods after rates, including transport fares, have been increased in the new urban authority budget. The secretary for finance, planning and administration, Ms Eunice Habomugisha, presented the 2017/18 Financial Year budget of Shs16 billion last week in which taxes on different items were increased compared to the previous years.

