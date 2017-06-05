Family speaks on pilgrim who died at ...

Family speaks on pilgrim who died at Namugongo

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Daily Monitor

The elderly pilgrim who collapsed at Uganda Martyrs Shrine Namugongo last Saturday, and died shortly afterward, had been restrained by family members from making the 300-kilometre Fort Portal to Kampala trip. The 80-year-old after all made it to the Martyrs Day festivities at Namugongo, outside Kampala, every June 3, to redeem her faith and celebrate with millions of other Christians.

