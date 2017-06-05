Family speaks on pilgrim who died at Namugongo

The elderly pilgrim who collapsed at Uganda Martyrs Shrine Namugongo last Saturday, and died shortly afterward, had been restrained by family members from making the 300-kilometre Fort Portal to Kampala trip. The 80-year-old after all made it to the Martyrs Day festivities at Namugongo, outside Kampala, every June 3, to redeem her faith and celebrate with millions of other Christians.

