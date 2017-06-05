EU allocates Shs272b to Comesa for trade

The European Union has earmarked 68m to finance operation of small scale cross border trade in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa . According to two financing agreements the EU signed with Comesa, 53m will be allocated to trade facilitation programme and 15m will go to the small scale cross-border trade programme.

