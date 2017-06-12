Dromore gears up for Spirit of Paul M...

Dromore gears up for Spirit of Paul McGirr charity cycle

12 hrs ago

McBride Retail Group has been announced as the main sponsor of the Dromore54 Charity Cycle, in the Paul McGirr 20th Anniversary Event Series, which is taking place from June 14-17. Peter McBride recently presented a cheque for 2000 to the Spirit of Paul Mc Girr in support of the Dromore54 Charity Cycle.

Chicago, IL

