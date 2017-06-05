Diamond day for West Lothian couple

Diamond day for West Lothian couple

Wednesday Jun 7

Adam and Anna Wood, who live in West Calder, celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 1 after getting married on that date in 1957. Anna trained as a nurse and midwife in her early years before travelling to Zambia to join Adam in 1958 where she worked in a hospital in Ndola.

