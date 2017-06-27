Dhos 633x393

Sunday Jun 25

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for health - primary health care, has ordered all district health officers to immediately start filing weekly reports. This is in a bid to keep track of the health sector and improve the work of the health ministry.

Read more at New Vision.

Chicago, IL

